New season of The Price is Right airs today Our hosts talk to Drew Carey about the 52nd season premiering today at 11 EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CBS staple The Price is Right began its 52nd season on air Monday.

The show will be hosted in a new state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif., and will be in front of a full live audience for the first time since 2020.

Our QC Morning’s Jorge Andres talked with Drew Carey ahead of the season premiere.

You can watch The Price is Right weekdays on WBTV at 11 a.m. EST.

