Camp Blue Skies offers safe space for adults with developmental disabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For nearly 15 years, Camp Blue Skies has provided camps to adults with developmental disabilities and enhanced their lives through recreation, socialization, and life skills education.

At Camp Blue Skies, people who are 21 and older with developmental disabilities enjoy recreational activities indoors and outside, along with lots of fun and friendship.

The camp will have two sessions the first being through Oct. 7-11 and the latter running Oct. 14-18. With a record number of campers signed up for both October sessions, the camp now needs a record number of volunteers.

The camps will be held about 90 minutes from CLT at YMCA Camp Harrison, just outside of Wilkesboro.

For those interested in volunteering, no experience is required as training is provided by the camp. The camp will give parents/caregivers much-needed rest and relaxation as the year winds down.

You can visit their Instagram or Facebook for more information on volunteering.

Our QC Life team had the opportunity to talk to Dick Sesler, founder of Camp Blue Skies, and camper Robin Callaway.

