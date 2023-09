The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 30 years on September 30th! QC Life’s Jorge Andres talks to knights and dragons alike to prepare for the classical festivities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is here, and that means it’s time for the Carolina Renaissance Festival. This year the festival is celebrating 30 years!

The festival will be held every Saturday and Sunday starting Sept. 30 through Nov. 19.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres is in Huntersville for the morning to talk to Director of Marketing Matt Seigel and performer Steve Cowan as they finish getting everything ready!

