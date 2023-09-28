NASCAR’s Paint the Pink comes back for its 11th year to start Breast Cancer Awareness Month Paint Pit Wall Pink has become an annual event to celebrate survivors and raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With National Breast Cancer Awareness Month right around the corner, NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt Busch, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace joined 60 breast cancer survivors and supporters in painting the race track’s pit wall pink on Tuesday.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter also joined the survivors, drivers, and volunteers in using 150 paint rollers and brushes and 50 gallons of paint to cover much of the 4,000-square-foot pit road wall.

The event serves as a prelude to the Oct. 7 running of the Xfinity Series’ Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross NC.

Now in its 11th year, Paint Pit Wall Pink has become an annual event to celebrate survivors, provide hope for those battling breast cancer, and raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

Fans can connect get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, and Facebook.

Our own Jordan Sawyers was at the event to see the painting take fold in person.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.