Charlotte Angels hosts first ever gala, partners for fall drink with custom soda shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local non-profit that works to help children, youth and families experiencing foster care in our community is hoping you’ll partner with them this October.

Charlotte Angels is capitalizing on all things fall to help spread the word on their mission and efforts. That includes a DIY apple stand, their first-ever gala in the Charlotte community and a new drink!

Joining us to talk more about how you can be a part of it all is Charlotte Angels Board President JD Hanks and vice president Amelia Mitchell.

Charlotte Angels has partnered with the custom sodas and sweet shop Sip Co. to sell the custom drink “Angel Pie.” Proceeds from the sale of the drink go to Charlotte Angels through Saturday, Oct. 14. They are sharing the recipe with us, as well and you will find that below.

That’s the same day as the first gala for Charlotte Angels in the Queen City called the Glitter & Gold Angel Ball. The ball will support the foster care community in Charlotte and will include a night of food, drinks and dancing at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $160, but Charlotte Angels has offered QCLife viewers the chance to get two tickets for the price of one using the code “QCLife.”

If you’d like to get those tickets visit the Charlotte Angels website.

During the month of October, you can also host a DIY apple stand to help raise money and awareness for Charlotte Angels. You can find more now on the same website under “Events.”

Charlotte Angels x Sip Co. drink ‘Angel Pie’

2 pumps brown sugar cinnamon

2 pumps Vanilla

1/2 sugar-free Monster

Top with Diet Sundrop and edible Gold Shimmer!

