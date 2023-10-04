UNCC’s fall plant sale begins Oct. 5

UNCC Fall Plant Sale begins Oct. 5 The sale will feature a mix of Carolina native plants, and a few exotic ones as well.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is the best time to plant most trees, shrubs, and perennials.

It’s going to be a great weekend to spend some time outside, adding to your garden or landscape.

And you can get some new plants on the campus of UNC Charlotte. The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Plant Sale starts Oct. 5 for members and will open to the public on Friday and Saturday.

The anticipated sale will feature a wide variety of plants, from natives and interesting exotics. Most plants will be for outside, but there will be some indoor plants available as well.

The event will take place in Lot 5, on the UNC Charlotte Campus

Our QC Life team had a conversation with Dr. Jeff Gillman, the director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens.

