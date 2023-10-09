Fourth season of ‘Mobituaries’ premiered last week

The 4th season of Mobituaries set to premiere New episodes of 'Mobituaries' drop every Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You may have watched his stories for years on CBS Sunday Morning.

An all-new season of Mo Rocca’s award-winning podcast “Mobituaries” launched earlier this month on Oct 4.

In the podcast, Mo brings listeners tributes to his favorite dearly departed people and things. A special episode coming up this month will find Mo sharing the things he wishes would die – from open food bars to standing ovations.

The show has been honored by multiple podcast and radio organizations, including the Webby Awards, DotComm Awards, and the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

New episodes of Mobituaries drop every Wednesday.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts, including the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Our QC Life crew chatted live with Mo Rocca to talk about the fourth season.

