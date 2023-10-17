Ensuring financial security during Estate Planning Awareness Month

Getting security for the future during Estate Planning Awareness Month Only about one in three people have an estate plan.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Estate Planning Awareness Month, and while most Americans understand the importance of estate planning, most don’t have one.

Compared to 6 in 10 Americans who have a retirement account, only one in three have an estate plan, according to Caring.com’s 2023 Wills and Estate Planning Study.

One out of four Americans without a will say nothing would motivate them to get one, and more than 40 percent say they won’t bother until their life is in danger.

QC Life talked to Financial Planner Shane Tenny of Spaugh Dameron Tenny about how best to plan your estate for your family.

