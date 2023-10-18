Slow and Steady: The 46th annual Woolly Worm Festival is Oct. 20

Slow and Steady: 46th annual Woolly Worm Festival is Oct. 20 This marks the 46th year of one the high country’s premier festivals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Though North Carolina is known for its many high-speed racing events, the town of Banner Elk will be slowing things down for a different kind of race.

The 46th annual Woolly Worm Festival is Saturday and Sunday in the mountain town of Banner Elk, about two and a half hours from Charlotte. The festival is based on the legend that the color of the 13 fur bands of a woolly bear caterpillar foretell the weather for the 13 upcoming weeks of winter

Last year’s festival drew people from more than 30 states and 15 countries. Over 1,800 worms were entered last year

People are welcome to bring their own woolly worm or can buy one for $2 from the Key Club of the local high school. Students from Lees-McRae College volunteer after the festival to return the worms to their native habitat

In addition to the races, bluegrass, and country music acts perform on both days, plus artist vendors, food vendors, and children’s activities. Although the main races are Saturday, races also take place Sunday, with Sunday’s winner getting $500, but no forecasting honors

Mr. Wolly Worm Jr., Shawn Stricklen, joined QC Life with a few fleet-footed worms to show how the races are conducted.

