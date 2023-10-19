Discussing WBTV’s Molly Grantham’s Third Book WBTV’s award-winning anchor sits down to discuss her new book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV anchor, Molly Grantham is normally over on in the news studio working hard on the evening shows.

But when she’s not working on the news or joining the QC Life Studio, she’s juggling a thousand other things, including finishing up a third book.

Molly Grantham’s third book is the continuing chronicle of how you can love your kids and a career. The book begins in April of 2020, as a pandemic unexpectedly shut things down.

WBTV’s Emmy award-winning anchor joins the QC Life crew once again to talk about her new book and future book signings.

Be sure to check out her website for dates of future book signings.

