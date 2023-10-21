Yes of Course: Bringing back Beats by JT! Beats by JT returns to show off his skills for QC Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The crew followed up with viral 17-year-old producer and student instructor, Beats by JT.

This past August on QC Life, when Kristen Miranda asked if he could show us a little something, he responded with “Yes of Course!”

Since his appearance on QC Morning, the clip has gone viral., with over 20 million views across multiple social media apps, and even appearing on renowned music websites like Complex. With the line taking off, the young star turned “Yes of Course” into merch, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Backspinz Music Academy.

Tim Miner from Charlotte is Creative and Claude Whitfield, founder of the nonprofit Backspinz Music Academy also joined to talk about their programs.

