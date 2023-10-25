Kicking off the NBA season with The Crown Club

Kicking the NBA season off with The Crown Club The Hornets Fan club starts their celebrations Oct. 25

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NBA season has started!

Celebrate the start of the Charlotte Hornets’ 35th season with The Crown Club, a group of Hornets fans that has grown to around 500 members.

Adult memberships are $33 annually and $15 for those ages 16 and under.

Membership includes discounts on things like Crown Club apparel and away trips. Crown Club members also receive free food during home tailgates.

A portion of membership dues are donated to a charity each season. This season it’s Safe Alliance, which supports those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Crown Club is set to host the Hive Opener Party on Oct. 25 at The Local., the location for every home game. Expect giveaways, drink specials, and cans of the Crown Club Kolsch ale by Divine Barrel Brewing.

Co-founder Evan Kent talked to QC Life about the club and things going for the Hornet’s 35th season.

