Checking out Hornets gear through the years with Locker Room CLT Locker Room CLT is a premium vintage sportswear store specializing in game-day attire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Hornets season opener is Oct. 25 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

But before the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks, QC Life takes a look back at some of the gear fans have supported the team with throughout the years.

Joining our QC Life team is Matt Alexander, the owner of Locker Room CLT.

Locker Room CLT is a premium vintage sportswear store specializing in game-day attire. The vintage thrift store has already made a name for itself since opening in 2019, with multiple collaborations with the Hornets organization. Most recently, the store took part in the creation of the 2023-24 Schedule Release and Throwback Uniform Unveil Videos.

Be sure to follow their Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.