Damon Wayans Jr takes on the Comedy Zone! The renowned actor/comedian will be performing four shows over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve seen him in TV shows, movies and maybe even live.

Damon Wayans Jr., star actor, comedian and host/producer of “Raid the Cage,” joined us in the QC Life Studio!

The renowned creative personality is performing this weekend at The Comedy Zone! Although his first show was Thursday night, the actor/comedian will be performing two shows on Friday night and two on Saturday night.

Tickets range from $35-$45, and all shows will be 18+.

The Hollywood star joined our QC Life crew to talk about “Raid the Cage,” acting in a TV series with his father and his live comedy shows.

