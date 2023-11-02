19th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival taking place Nov. 4

19th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival taking place Nov. 4 Jorge Andres went live to talk to the organizers of the event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nov. 2 marks Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

The traditional Hispanic holiday has been celebrated for more than 3 thousand years as a way to honor and celebrate our loved ones who have passed.

And in Charlotte, our local Hispanic community is looking to bring the celebration to North End on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The 19th Annual Festival Día de los Muertos will take place from 12 – 8 p.m. at Camp North End.

The event will be free and open to all.

Jorge Andres went live to talk to the event organizers for more information.

Learning more about skull art for Dia de os Muertos Jorge Andres also took the time to talk to organizers about the importance of skull art in Hispanic culture.

You’ve likely seen the elaborate artwork that goes with Día de los Muertos. Jorge Andres also took the time to talk to organizers about the importance of skull art in Hispanic culture.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.