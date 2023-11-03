Getting money tips on National Cash Back Day The Real Money Coach, Tony Jackson, returns to give out advice on cashback deals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is National Cash Back Day!

The holiday season is here, and with that comes the financial stress of finding the perfect gift for your loved ones. If you’re looking for a way to save money before it’s time to start shopping, Tony Jackson, The Real Money Coach is here.

The financial advisor returned to QC Life to help us learn more tricks and tips for cashback deals before the rush of the shopping season begins.

Here are some tips for National Cash Back Day:

Shop on National Cash Back Day:

National Cash Back Day typically features various retailers’ exclusive deals and increased cashback rates.

Take advantage of these one-day offers.

Compare Cash Back Offers:

Research and compare cashback offers from various retailers and cashback websites.

Look for the best deals and the highest cashback percentages.

Use Cashback Credit Cards:

Consider using a cashback credit card for your holiday purchases.

These cards offer cashback on every purchase you make, providing extra savings.

Earn Refer-a-Friend Bonuses:

Many cashback programs offer referral bonuses.

Encourage friends and family to sign up; you can earn extra cashback.

Don’t Overspend:

While cashback deals are tempting, remember not to overspend just to get cashback.

Stick to your budget and financial limits.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.