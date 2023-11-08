‘Stage of Stars’: Checking out upcoming events at Coyote Joe’s The country dance bar will soon host big names such as Jake Owen, Brett Young and Russell Dickerson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the hottest places for music and entertainment in the Queen City is Coyote Joe’s, tucked away off Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

The country dance bar has hosted the likes of Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and NC natives Luke Combs and Eric Church over the years. On Nov. 15, Coyote Joe’s is hosting the “Stage of Stars,” featuring big names such as Jake Owen, Brett Young and Russell Dickerson.

Taking dance lessons at Coyote Joe's QC Life's Jorge Andres took some dance lessons at Coyote Joe's.

In December, up-and-coming singer Megan Moroney will be stopping by. Tickets for that performance have already sold out.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres went out to check out the venue and even took some dance lessons while he was there.

To hear more about the happenings at Coyote Joe’s and to see how Jorge did, check out both our segments above.

