Eagles add Charlotte to ‘Long Goodbye’ tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you missed the Eagles in Uptown Tuesday night, do not worry!

They’ve added a Charlotte stop to their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour, performing at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

“We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” the band said.

With 50-plus years of touring, the group has performed over 1,000 concerts worldwide, accounting for some 15 million tickets.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

