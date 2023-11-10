Eagles add Charlotte to ‘Long Goodbye’ tour

They’ll perform at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Eagles add Charlotte to ‘Long Goodbye’ tour They’ll perform at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you missed the Eagles in Uptown Tuesday night, do not worry!

They’ve added a Charlotte stop to their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour, performing at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

“We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” the band said.

With 50-plus years of touring, the group has performed over 1,000 concerts worldwide, accounting for some 15 million tickets.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.