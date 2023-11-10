Eucalyptus 101 with Carolina Lavender Farm The farm is hosting a eucalyptus picking event Nov. 11-12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holiday season is here!

For those looking for multi-use gifts that also are natural, eucalyptus may be the best option! The plant can be used for bug sprays, bouquets, wreaths and even for cleansing. Carolina Lavender is growing these unique plants around the Carolinas, in Gaston County and Pageland.

Carolina Lavender’s last eucalyptus “you-pick” event will be this weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12.

You can visit their Facebook for more information.

John Rowley and Su Jiang of Carolina Lavender joined the show to discuss benefits of eucalyptus and the event being hosted this weekend.

The duo also gave us some fun facts about the plant:

Most eucalyptus originates from Australia

There are 750 different species of eucalyptus with a surprising amount of variation between species

The Charlotte area happens to be at the northern edge of where eucalyptus can be grown. So far, Carolina Lavender has identified around 12 species that can survive winters in the Tar Heel State.

Fresh-cut eucalyptus likes lots of water, eight times its weight in the first 24 hours, so give it plenty of water so your bouquets last longer

Mosquitos do not like lemon bush eucalyptus

This time of year when flowers are harder to get, lots of florists will add eucalyptus to bouquets

Blue gum eucalyptus is used in cough drops

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.