Look to the sky at the 2023 Stargazer Music Festival The stargazing event will be held Nov. 17 during the peak of the Leonids Meteor Shower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 2023 Leonid’s Meteor Shower is underway! While the shower will last throughout the month, the peak will occur around Nov. 17.

For those looking at the stars, and wanting to listen to some music while watching, the 2023 Stargazer Music Festival might be the perfect combination.

The festival will occur during the peak day of the Leonid’s Meteor Shower, on around 20 acres in northeast Charlotte.

The music lineup has been curated for a night of shooting stars, with music artists Montana, NYC, Virginia and the Carolinas. The festival will also be filled with telescopes, meteorites, science demos, and star maps from PARI and the UNCC Physics Department.

Since it is a stargazing event, the Starfield will be red-light-only because it takes 40 minutes for your eyes to adjust to night vision after seeing any other color light. Ages 4 and under are free, with discounted tickets available for ages 5-15. Visit www.charlottenewmusic.org/stargazer to purchase them today!

Elizabeth Kowalski, founder and producer of the festival, joined QC Life to talk about all the space-themed happenings at the event.

