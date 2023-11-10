Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show takes to the skies this weekend Jorge Andres got a look at the popular airshow’s classic planes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. The holiday serves as a celebration for veterans who sacrificed for the country.

In celebration of this day, the City of Monroe is hosting its own special celebration, with the help of The Veterans Council of Union County and local businesses.

The Monroe Warbirds Airshow is set to begin this weekend, Nov. 11-12!

Having been held at the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport since 2005, the airshow has grown into one of the area’s largest aviation events honoring those who have served.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults, $15 for youth (ages 12-18), and $5 for current and former military service men and women. Children under 12 are free!

Jorge Andres had the chance to talk to the organizers of the event and see some iconic planes.

