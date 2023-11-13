Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago coming to Charlotte in 2024 The two announced their ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago are stopping by the Queen City in 2024.

The two announced their ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ on Monday and will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 13.

An ‘incredible encore with both bands on stage’ was advertised by the music venue.

Live Nation presale is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, using the code BACKSTAGE.

On-sale tickets to the general public begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.