Kannapolis begins their Celebration of Lights The yearly Christmas event begins this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The city of Kannapolis is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023. The celebration will run through December 30, with the Kannapolis Christmas Parade returning on December 9. The event will take place at Village Park located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

The Celebration of Lights will include thousands of Christmas lights, a Ride the Winterland Express, and a count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view holiday light displays.

While admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free, tickets are required to ride the carousel and train.

Jorge Andres went live in Kannapolis to check out all the Christmas festivities and maybe catch a ride on the train.

