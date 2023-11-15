Growing the game of tennis in the Charlotte area United Tennis joins discusses how they make the sport accessible to all kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While tennis is a sport that people of all ages can play, it may be harder to access for people without the means to afford the gear or even find a moderately-priced tennis club.

One organization in the Charlotte area has been looking to change that and has even been awarded for its contributions.

United Tennis is a non-profit organization created in 2021 with the goal of bringing the sport of tennis to all children regardless of their economic status, while promoting and encouraging education and community engagement around Charlotte.

The organization offers tennis group lessons at a very low cost of $5 per hour, and already has 100 children registered, with 95% having never played tennis before.

USTA North Carolina, a not-for-profit organization promoting and growing the game of tennis in NC, awarded United Tennis with the 2023 Diversity Outreach and Inclusion Award. The award is presented annually, highlighting outstanding DEI contributions in our tennis communities.

George Anderson, chairperson of the USTA NC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and Belen Gomez-Jordana, founder and executive director of United Tennis, joined QC Life to talk about the sport and the importance of inclusionary activities.

