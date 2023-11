4-day 2023 Charlotte Auto Show opens Thursday Jorge Andres was live at the 2023 Charlotte Auto Show which opens at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16 and will take place through the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jorge Andres was live at the 2023 Charlotte Auto Show which opens at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16 and will take place through the weekend.

The auto show will open Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 the auto show will open at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 19 the auto show will open at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

4-day 2023 Charlotte Auto Show opens Thursday Jorge Andres was live at the 2023 Charlotte Auto Show which opens at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16 and will take place through the weekend.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.