Light The Night Charlotte to raise funds for cancer patients and families QC Life talks with campaign manager Lizzie Archer about the heartwarming event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Leukemia and lymphoma are some of the most common forms of blood cancer.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, one person in the US is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma around every 3 minutes. Also, these diseases are expected to account for 9.4 percent of the deaths from cancer in 2023, based on the estimated total of 609,820 cancer deaths.

It can be a struggle for those affected by the disease, especially when it comes to finding light during a dark time. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to bring that light to people affected by blood cancers together for a special event this weekend.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night in Charlotte will commence at American Legion Memorial Stadium on November 18th. Doors open at 4:30 PM with the opening ceremony beginning at 6:00 PM.

The funds raised from this event go towards lifesaving research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

The event is free to attend and open to the entire Charlotte community.

Lizzie Archer, Campaign Development Manager for LLS, joined QC Life to discuss the heartwarming event.

