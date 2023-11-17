A look at some sustainable gifts with Ekologicall. A local expert shared some green shopping tips and previewed a few sustainable gifts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday marked Use Less Stuff Day! The day is just in front of the holiday season to help remind everyone about trying to keep a sustainable mindset while looking for gifts during the holidays.

It can be especially hard to maintain a sustainable objective during a season when so much of the end of the year is full of wrapping presents and filling hundreds of gift bags.

To help, QC Life brought in the experts to help us this gift-giving season. Valerie Gackiere, founder and owner of Ekologicall, joined QC@3 to talk about ways to stay green while going shopping.

You can find Ekologicall every Saturday at the South End Farmers Market or check their website for monthly pop-ups around the QC. Ekologicall’s products are available at multiple locations across the Queen City such as the Innovation Barn, Lokal in Camp North End, and Charlotte Collective in South End.

Ekologicall also shared a few tips for sustainable holiday gifts:

Gift experiences over stuff

Homemade gifts

Wrapping gifts with the Furoshiki technique

Shop local

Shop sustainable

