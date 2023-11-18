Carowinds’ Winterfest returns for the holiday season Jordan Sawyers takes a look at the annual winter-themed event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Holiday music, millions of shimmering colorful lights and even a ice skating rink!

Carowinds opened its annual Winterfest on Friday. The event, first introduced in 2017, has become a fan favorite for those looking forward to the holidays.

The winter-themed event is set to run through Jan. 1, as a way for anyone to enjoy the wonders of the holiday season

And this year, you can expect something new.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got a look inside the holiday event.

