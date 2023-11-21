‘Need A Little Christmas’ show opens for the holiday season Laura Little and Matt Olin join the show to discuss the holiday musical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is getting in the Christmas spirit this morning!

Need A Little Christmas will be making its 2023 debut here in the Queen City. The Radio City Music Hall-inspired production includes choreographed tap numbers and will feature a local cast of over forty-five performers and 450 spectacular costumes.

Produced by Broadway and Off-Broadway Producer, Laura Little, the show will be run by an all-female artistic team, including some well-known names in the Charlotte area.

The acclaimed theatrical producer has worked on projects such as the Tony Award-winning Come from Away, five Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher, and First Date starring Zachary Levi.

The musical performance will take place at CPCC’s New Theatre from Dec. 8-21.

Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative joined QC Life this morning with Laura Little to talk about the holiday musical.

