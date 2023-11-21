‘Need A Little Christmas’ show opens for the holiday season

Laura Little and Matt Olin join the show to discuss the holiday musical

‘Need A Little Christmas’ show opens for the holiday season Laura Little and Matt Olin join the show to discuss the holiday musical

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is getting in the Christmas spirit this morning!

Need A Little Christmas will be making its 2023 debut here in the Queen City. The Radio City Music Hall-inspired production includes choreographed tap numbers and will feature a local cast of over forty-five performers and 450 spectacular costumes.

Produced by Broadway and Off-Broadway Producer, Laura Little, the show will be run by an all-female artistic team, including some well-known names in the Charlotte area.

The acclaimed theatrical producer has worked on projects such as the Tony Award-winning Come from Away, five Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher, and First Date starring Zachary Levi.

The musical performance will take place at CPCC’s New Theatre from Dec. 8-21.

Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative joined QC Life this morning with Laura Little to talk about the holiday musical.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.