Bringing board games back with Luck Factory Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Board games are a staple in American culture. From Monopoly to RISK, the games are a blast to play with family or friends.

But what if you combine the family-friendly fun of board games with delicious drinks and snacks?

A café near Charlotte has holiday board games to play with the family or a group.

Luck Factory Games is a board game cafe located at Gibson Mill Market in Concord. They are known to be the largest board game library in the state and one of the largest on the east coast, with more than 1,000 games.

The game café features daily admission of $8 per person to play, board games, and puzzles. They also display a menu of local craft beer, wine, sodas, snacks, and treats perfect for the ultimate game night, or day.

Alison Paladino, Co-owner of Luck Factory Games joined the show to talk about the game café, and to speak on her recommended games for the holidays.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook for events.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.