Local business ‘704 Shop’ coming to Charlotte Airport

704 Shop ‘704 Shop,’ an original lifestyle brand, will open on Monday, Nov. 27, on the A/B connector. (Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport has welcomed another local business to its building.

‘704 Shop,’ an original lifestyle brand, will open on Monday, Nov. 27, on the A/B connector.

“You’ve been asking for more Charlotte-centric apparel, and we’ve been listening,” an airport spokesperson wrote.

The shop’s flagship location can be found along Camden Road in the historic South End.

Founded by three former UNC Charlotte students, the 704 Shop aims to bring together ‘hometown pride and premium streetwear products.’

