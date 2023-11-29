Getting on the Greenways with a new mapping Service Sustain Charlotte is celebrating the launch of a map for all Charlotte greenways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sustain Charlotte has created a new tool for those looking to spend some time in Charlotte’s popular greenways.

In partnership with AARP, Sustain Charlotte created a digital Google My Map with all of Mecklenburg County and existing greenways. The map has basic information like the location of public bathrooms, water fountains, and where you can access the greenways.

It will also include accessibility information like handicap ramps, benches, and crosswalks.

The map is intended to make it easier for people to plan a trip to a greenway and know what to expect when they arrive. Participants can also pick the greenway that best suits their needs.

Once launched, the map will be available to the public via the Sustain Charlotte website. The map was created with the help of a dedicated summer intern and about a dozen community volunteers.

Sustain Charlotte is hosting a Greenway Map Launch Event to celebrate the completion of the map at Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden on Dec 2. The organization encourages everyone to have a coffee, get familiar with the map, and take a walk or bike ride on the nearby Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Sustain Charlotte staff will

Hope Wright, Advocacy Manager for Sustain Charlotte joined QC Life to discuss the event and new map.

