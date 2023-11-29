Getting in the holiday spirit with UCity Lights 2023 The event will bring the University City area together Dec. 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the holiday season in full swing, University City is putting its lights up with an exciting holiday event

University City Partners in partnership with Truliant Federal Credit Union will present UCity Lights on Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m. at The Shoppes at University Place.

The event for the holidays will give the opportunity to make cherished memories with family and friends, and will also help local charities. UCity Lights will benefit the University City Foundation and Toys for Tots to help give other kids the chance to have a happy holiday season.

Activities at the event will range from tree lighting at 7 p.m. with Mayor Vi Lyles, to an ugly sweater contest, to live giveaways from local businesses. The event will also give away light-up holiday necklaces for the first 300 attendees, and holiday wands for the first 600 kids.

If you’re worried about price, don’t be! Tickets and registration for the event are free to all.

Keith Stanley, CEO of University City Partners talked to QC Life about the event and what impact it will have on the community.

