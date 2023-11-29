Holiday shopping safety with Fit to Fight Charlotte Amber and Ryan Hoover joined QC Life to give safety tips during the holidays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As the holiday season continues, thousands of people will be rushing to stores to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

With more people going to stores than normal, shopping outdoors can be dangerous, especially during the holiday season.

To help with this, Fit to Fight Charlotte is hosting a Shopping Safety Seminar on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the interactive seminar, you’ll learn practical self-defense techniques and strategies specifically tailored for navigating stores and public spaces safely.

Ryan Hoover and Amber Hoover, owners of Fit to Fight Charlotte, joined QC@3 to give some advice on staying safe while shopping and more information on the safety seminar.

Shopping Safety Tips from Fit to Fight Charlotte

Set boundaries. Go shopping with someone, when possible. Park in a well-lit area; note where you park. Have keys ready when returning. Ask for assistance when carrying large or numerous items. Keep your eyes up and scanning. Avoid looking at your phone. Trust your gut.

