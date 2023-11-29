Making Hendersonville home for the Holidays The mountain town has a variety of events to kick off the winter season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the holidays outside the Charlotte area, a town right off the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays celebration lasts through Dec. 31 with dozens of events.

Many events take place along the town’s Main Street, about two hours west of Charlotte.

Some of the town’s holiday events include “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” on Dec. 1, “A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas” through Dec. 21, and a drive-thru lights show at Marked Tree Vineyard, a winery in Hendersonville’s Crest of the Blue Ridge wine region that gets very festive for the holidays.

Guests can enjoy live holiday music on Saturday evenings and try out some of their award-winning wines.

The holidays wrap up downtown with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a giant apple rise at 7 p.m.

Leah King of Visit Hendersonville and Marked Tree Vineyard’s Hannah Lawrence joined the show with a selection of wines to serve, depending on your holiday dinner.

