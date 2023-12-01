Winter Artisan Market returns to Anne Springs Close Greenway It will feature 50 vendors with locally made goods, including home décor, candles, soaps, holiday gifts, family items and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t stress if you haven’t checked everyone off that holiday gift list yet.

Winter markets are popping up around the QC and the Winter Artisan Market is returning this weekend to the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

It’s taking place on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Haigler entrance. It will feature 50 vendors with locally made goods, including home décor, candles, soaps, holiday gifts, family items and more.

We chatted with Chelsea Chesser with the Anne Springs Close Greenway and Shelley Hagerty of the Hungry Hound and Beagle Bean Coffee about this weekend’s market.

