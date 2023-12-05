The 3 hottest luxury design trends for Christmas Marie Matthews gives us the top holiday trends for your interior design projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Christmas season is here, meaning it’s time to bring out those holiday decorations!

Many of us might have pulled out the holiday lights and maybe dusted off the stockings. But as the seasons change, so do the design trends for the holidays.

To keep us up with the style trends, Marie Matthews of Marie Matthews Interiors joined the show to highlight three of the hottest design trends for the Christmas season.

Here is Marie Matthews Interiors’ list of the three hottest interior design trends:

Monochromatic Magic - Embrace the elegance of a single-color scheme, whether it’s icy whites, deep blues or even matte blacks. It also allows you to stray from the traditional red and green color palette but still make a striking holiday statement

- Embrace the elegance of a single-color scheme, whether it’s icy whites, deep blues or even matte blacks. It also allows you to stray from the traditional red and green color palette but still make a striking holiday statement Sustainable Simple Splendor - Opt for eco-friendly and reusable decor items and fresh greenery. Sustainable choices not only look good but also contribute to a greener holiday season

- Opt for eco-friendly and reusable decor items and fresh greenery. Sustainable choices not only look good but also contribute to a greener holiday season Maximalist Mantels - Go big and bold with your fireplace decor. Create a visually vibrant holiday scene around a focal point

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.