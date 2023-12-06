Looking at this year’s Billy Graham Christmas celebrations The evangelical museum runs Christmas events throughout the month of December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can feel the holiday buzz at the Billy Graham Library!

After opening in 2007, the museum has become one of Charlotte’s most iconic tourist destinations.

Every year the library transforms into a winter wonderland, with dozens of holiday events for children and adults alike. The museum’s 16th annual Christmas at the Library runs Monday through Saturday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 23.

“My mother Ruth Bell Graham loved Christmas,” Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said. “She always enjoyed decorating, and we decorated the library the way my mother would have wanted.”

Bring your family and friends to enjoy holiday favorites including a live Nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides and a beautiful light display. A petting zoo with selected animals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Christmas activities begin at 5 p.m. each evening.

Reservations are required for Christmas at the Library activities, including The Journey of Faith tour. Visit their website for more information and to make reservations.

Tanya Mazingo, communications manager for the Billy Graham Library, joined QC@3 to discuss all the events taking place at the library this holiday season.

