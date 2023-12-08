Holiday thrifting with The WearHouse

Holiday shopping with The WearHouse Paola Garcia joins QC@3 to show off some of the store’s holiday gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas shopping can be challenging and expensive.

However, QC Life is on a mission this month to help shoppers save money, find the perfect gift and give back to the community.

The WearHouse staff says they’ve found some of the perfect gifts to thrift this season and it won’t break the budget.

Paola Garcia of the WearHouse joined QC Life to talk about their store and the benefits of thrift shopping.

The thrift shop has also put together five tips to help the community thrift the perfect gifts.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

