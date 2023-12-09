Local artist hosting creative workshops, shows off wind chimes and Christmas puzzle Lo’Vonia Parks is known for her cartoons, caricatures, murals and now crafts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local artist is making a name for herself through her cartoons, caricatures, murals and now crafts.

Our friends at Charlotte is Creative introduced us to Lo’Vonia Parks and her work. She is perhaps best known for her pet portraiture, and made a COVID mural in 2020. She has also won a best muralist award and is currently hosting creative workshops.

One of the crafts she is making in the workshops is wind chimes. She brought that creativity to the show, showing off some of them, as well as a Christmas puzzle.

To see more of her work, be sure to check out her website.

