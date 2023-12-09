A look into the shelter renovations at the Animal Care and Control Center Part two of shelter renovations have started

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are a lot of renovations being done over at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control.

According to the department, part two of shelter renovations is now underway!

The renovations are set to include lost dog kennels, adoption dog kennels and treatment dog kennels.

With many kennels closing for renovation, a massive dog moving project through the shelter system has been key to keeping dogs healthy and happy

Relief kennels are open at the old Humane Society shelter on Toomey Avenue.

Julia Conner and Melissa Kniceley joined QC Life this morning to give us an update on how it’s all going.

