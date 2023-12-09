Meeting Santa tips Meeting Santa can be a nerve-wracking experience for young children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you know anything about the holidays, Santa always tends to make appearances in malls across the country.

As Santa is making his annual trips to the local malls to hear kids’ holiday wishes, some may be anxious or even scared to greet him.

If you’ve never taken your kids to meet him before or maybe it didn’t go so well last year, licensed therapist and public speaker Jaren Doby joined QC Life to give some tips on how to calm the nerves of your young ones.

Ways to help prep your kid to meet Santa

-Be Mindful of Your Expectations

-Do What You Can to Prepare

-Bring Items to Make Your Child Feel Comfortable

-Don’t Force Your Child to Cooperate

-Make It a Family Affair

-If Possible Organize a More Personal Event

