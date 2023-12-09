Online Shopping Safety with Theresa Payton Staying safe during the holidays is important in person and online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Online shopping is a convenient way to shop anytime. Especially during the holidays when the stores are crowded, and there are a lot of gifts to buy.

But there are also a lot of risks with online shopping.

Theresa Payton of Fortalice Solutions joined QC Life to help keep us safe and give some tips for online security

Online Safety Tips

· Shop Secure Websites: Stick to well-known and reputable websites with secure payment options to safeguard your personal information.

· Use Strong Passwords: Create strong, unique passwords for your accounts and consider using a password manager to keep track of them securely.

· Beware of Phishing: Be cautious of unexpected emails or messages claiming to be from delivery teams or retailers. Avoid clicking on suspicious links and verify communication directly with the company if in doubt.

· Secure Wi-Fi Connection: When making online purchases, use a secure and private Wi-Fi network to prevent unauthorized access to your sensitive information.

· Monitor Financial Statements: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions. Report any suspicious activity to your financial institution promptly.

