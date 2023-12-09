Online Shopping Safety with Theresa Payton

Staying safe during the holidays is important in person and online

Online Shopping Safety with Theresa Payton Staying safe during the holidays is important in person and online

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Online shopping is a convenient way to shop anytime. Especially during the holidays when the stores are crowded, and there are a lot of gifts to buy.

But there are also a lot of risks with online shopping.

Theresa Payton of Fortalice Solutions joined QC Life to help keep us safe and give some tips for online security

Online Safety Tips

· Shop Secure Websites: Stick to well-known and reputable websites with secure payment options to safeguard your personal information.

· Use Strong Passwords: Create strong, unique passwords for your accounts and consider using a password manager to keep track of them securely.

· Beware of Phishing: Be cautious of unexpected emails or messages claiming to be from delivery teams or retailers. Avoid clicking on suspicious links and verify communication directly with the company if in doubt.

· Secure Wi-Fi Connection: When making online purchases, use a secure and private Wi-Fi network to prevent unauthorized access to your sensitive information.

· Monitor Financial Statements: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions. Report any suspicious activity to your financial institution promptly.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC MorningChristmasHoliday Gift GuideHolidays - Christmas
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.