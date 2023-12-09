Perfecting bouquets with Mfleurs Flowers Reena Bhardwaj joins QC Life to give tips on preserving flowers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fresh flowers are beautiful, but on average a flower bouquet only lasts about a week.

Instead of tossing and replacing your favorite flowers every week, there may be other options that will last longer.

Reena Bhardwaj, owner of MFluers joined the show to give some tips and advice on keeping your flower bouquets fresh.

Mfluers is a women-owned business that gets sustainably sourced flowers from a farm that is also ran by women.

The flower shop makes arrangements that are uniquely customized for every person, including a box, flower color, and personalized with a name.

Be sure to follow Mfluers on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.