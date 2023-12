QC Gift Guide - Makeup Caitlyn Dominic owner of Makeup by Caitlyn Michelle has easy gifts for you to get that won’t break the bank.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caitlyn Dominic owner of Makeup by Caitlyn Michelle has easy gifts for you to get that won’t break the bank.

They can be stocking stuffers, gifts for babysitters, what you need.

The gifts feature a brush set, palettes sets and minis, and lip balms/glosses.

You can see more on Caitlyn’s website by clicking here or her Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.