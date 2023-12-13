Community Matters Cafe holding 5th annual Christmas at the Cafe Community Matters Cafe will be holding their 5th annual Christmas at the Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 16.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community Matters Cafe will be holding their 5th annual Christmas at the Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Christmas at the Cafe will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday at Community Matters Cafe at 821 West 1st Street.

Brand Manager Paula Elkins joined the show to talk about the upcoming event.

Community Matters Cafe has 75 free parking spaces, a covered patio with heaters in addition to our dining room, private room for groups/meetings, 50 seat coffee shop for working/meeting, Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. -2 p.m., beautiful space for hosting after hours events.

Community Matters Cafe holding 5th Annual Christmas at the Cafe. (WBTV)

