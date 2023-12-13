First Look: Apple opening new store in Birkdale Village It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77. (WBTV)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Apple is opening its newest store in Birkdale Village on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

It will be located on Townley Road just off Interstate 77.

Officials say the store has over 80 members ready to help customers.

The store will offer ‘distinct retail services’ such as Apple Pickup and have a dedicated area for Today at Apple sessions.

According to officials, the store will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

The new store replaces the Apple Northlake Mall retail location, which closed abruptly earlier this year after multiple shootings.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.