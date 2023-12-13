Taking a look around ‘Gingerbread Lane’ at the Ballantyne Hotel Building gingerbread houses is an annual tradition for a lot of people and some are better at it than others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday was Gingerbread House Day!

And who do we have to thank for gingerbread houses - the Brothers Grimm.

Gingerbread was first introduced in Europe around 992 AD. It was often used in religious ceremonies, so it was baked to be sturdy and molded into images of saints.

Then in the 1800s, when the Brothers Grimm wrote Hansel and Gretel, they introduced us to an evil witch who lived in a house made of gingerbread.

It didn’t take long for this idea to take off and bakers started making them more festive.

Now, building gingerbread houses is an annual tradition for a lot of people and some are better at it than others.

You can see some really good ones at The Ballantyne Hotel. QC Life’s Jorge Andres was there to check them out.

Gingerbread Lane at the Ballantyne Hotel Who do we have to thank for gingerbread houses - the Brothers Grimm.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.