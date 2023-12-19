4 tips for luxury holiday design on a Christmas budget With the holiday season approaching, why not deck the halls with a touch of luxury?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season approaching, why not deck the halls with a touch of luxury? Today, we have Marie Matthews with us, ready to share four opulent tips to elevate your Christmas decor.

Her first tip is to level up with rich textures.

“Yes, rich textures give us that cozy vibe for our homes. Incorporate plush velvet, chunky knits, and faux furs for a sumptuous and inviting atmosphere,” Matthews said.

Her second tip is all about custom ornaments.

“My next tip is all about custom ornaments. Invest in unique, handcrafted ornaments that reflect your personal style or even tell a story. It’s a luxurious way to add a touch of individuality to your tree without spending a fortune,” said Matthews.

Her third tip is statement pieces.

“Now, let’s talk about statement pieces. Invest in a show-stopping centerpiece that you can use all year long. Fill with fresh flowers, green moss, or a bevy of ornaments. It sets the tone for a luxurious holiday welcome.”

And her final tip is getting the most bang for your buck and focusing on ambient lighting.

“The biggest bang for your buck is to focus on ambient lighting. Incorporate crystal chandeliers, twinkling fairy lights, and candles in elegant holders. Lighting can truly transform the atmosphere into a magical experience.”

Thank you for sharing these luxurious tips that will surely make this holiday season unforgettable

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.