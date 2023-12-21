3 reasons your New Year goals may not stick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you have trouble with your New Year’s resolutions?
No problem. We’ve got you covered.
Brittany Duerksen, a life and leadership coach at Hello Velocity, joined QC Life for that reason.
3 Reasons:
- All-or-nothing mentality
- You’re not being realistic, ex: going from not going to the gym to 5x/week
- Instead – commit to baby steps, gradually increase over time
- You set it and forget it
- You don’t have a way to hold yourself accountable, ex: reading one book per month
- Instead –recruit a friend to be an accountability buddy, set reminders on your phone
- You set externally-motivated goals
- You’re not actually excited about your goals or what it takes to achieve the goal; they just sounded good or were for someone else, ex: having abs
- Instead - ask yourself, what’s your why behind this goal?
