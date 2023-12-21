3 reasons your New Year goals may not stick

Do you have trouble with your New Year’s resolutions?

By WBTV Web Staff

No problem. We’ve got you covered.

Brittany Duerksen, a life and leadership coach at Hello Velocity, joined QC Life for that reason.

3 Reasons:

  • All-or-nothing mentality
    • You’re not being realistic, ex: going from not going to the gym to 5x/week
    • Instead – commit to baby steps, gradually increase over time
  • You set it and forget it
    • You don’t have a way to hold yourself accountable, ex: reading one book per month
    • Instead –recruit a friend to be an accountability buddy, set reminders on your phone
  • You set externally-motivated goals
    • You’re not actually excited about your goals or what it takes to achieve the goal; they just sounded good or were for someone else, ex: having abs
    • Instead - ask yourself, what’s your why behind this goal?

