3 reasons your New Year goals may not stick Do you have trouble with your New Year’s resolutions?

Brittany Duerksen, a life and leadership coach at Hello Velocity, joined QC Life for that reason.

3 Reasons:

All-or-nothing mentality

You’re not being realistic, ex: going from not going to the gym to 5x/week



Instead – commit to baby steps, gradually increase over time

You set it and forget it

You don’t have a way to hold yourself accountable, ex: reading one book per month



Instead –recruit a friend to be an accountability buddy, set reminders on your phone

You set externally-motivated goals

You’re not actually excited about your goals or what it takes to achieve the goal; they just sounded good or were for someone else, ex: having abs



Instead - ask yourself, what’s your why behind this goal?

